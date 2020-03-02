Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,437,000 after acquiring an additional 367,164 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,405,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,183,000 after acquiring an additional 587,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,665,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,222,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.59. 9,478,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,377,748. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.79 and its 200-day moving average is $56.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.89 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 17.79%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.