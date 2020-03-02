Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,217 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 14,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 438,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

NYSE:AEP traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.09. 4,935,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average is $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $80.66 and a twelve month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

In other news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

