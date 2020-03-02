Mackay Shields LLC Sells 10,623 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,623 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after buying an additional 4,886,896 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 800.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,137,000 after purchasing an additional 590,099 shares in the last quarter. JNE Partners LLP bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,881,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 205.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 746,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,262,000 after purchasing an additional 501,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 138.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 849,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,963,000 after purchasing an additional 493,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.11. 11,215,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,803,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.