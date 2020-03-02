Mackay Shields LLC Sells 13,679 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,679 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $860,059.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,410 shares of company stock worth $9,070,738. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $38.27. The stock had a trading volume of 14,315,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797,184. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

