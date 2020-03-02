Mackay Shields LLC Sells 2,007 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 13,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

SRE traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.23. 3,310,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.11.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.