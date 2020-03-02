Mackay Shields LLC Sells 223,383 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223,383 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after purchasing an additional 887,296 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,134,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,749,000 after purchasing an additional 594,038 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,426,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,675,000 after purchasing an additional 109,909 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,796,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,160,000 after purchasing an additional 202,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,810,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,282,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,707. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.03. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $63.24 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

