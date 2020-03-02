Mackay Shields LLC Sells 28,975 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,975 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.15% of MKS Instruments worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,114,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $100.78. The stock had a trading volume of 652,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,182. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.47 and a 1 year high of $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.44.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

