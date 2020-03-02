Mackay Shields LLC Sells 37,364 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,364 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,451,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Shares of RGA stock traded up $7.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,956. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.80 and a 200 day moving average of $157.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12-month low of $121.15 and a 12-month high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

