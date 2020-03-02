Mackay Shields LLC Sells 44,309 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,309 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Financial worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,601,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,060,000 after acquiring an additional 504,631 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,431,000 after acquiring an additional 454,702 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,233,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,210,000 after acquiring an additional 441,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,968,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,268,000 after acquiring an additional 402,945 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,896,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,966. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $49.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.60.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

