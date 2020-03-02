Mackay Shields LLC Sells 46,243 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,243 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,680,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $10.77 on Monday, reaching $191.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,771,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.01 and a 12-month high of $211.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.29.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.77.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

