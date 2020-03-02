Mackay Shields LLC Sells 63,808 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,808 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $9.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,092,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,716. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.10. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $114.62 and a fifty-two week high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.80%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

