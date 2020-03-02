Mackay Shields LLC Sells 79,942 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,696 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 79,942 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Exelon by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,735,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $170,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 583.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,047 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $64,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,062 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,639,436,000 after acquiring an additional 983,771 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,721,383 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $129,511,000 after acquiring an additional 913,271 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Exelon stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.43. The stock had a trading volume of 9,641,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $46.45. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $42.32 and a one year high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

