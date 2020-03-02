Mackay Shields LLC Sells 8,511 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,511 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 49,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

General Mills stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,229,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,865,722. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

