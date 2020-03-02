Mackay Shields LLC Sells 9,885 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,885 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $583,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.05.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.59. 2,534,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,310. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $206.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.02. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $166.57 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.