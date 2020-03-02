Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,210 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.35% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $13,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MIC. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 14.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,090,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after acquiring an additional 137,361 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 285.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 108,692 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $3,126,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 277.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 79,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 58,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $2,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

MIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Shares of NYSE MIC opened at $39.25 on Monday. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.45.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Macquarie Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

