MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.17) Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for MacroGenics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.17) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.18). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for MacroGenics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.26) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MacroGenics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.32.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 236.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 23.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

