MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price target cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGNX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut MacroGenics from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of $429.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 55.16% and a negative net margin of 236.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

