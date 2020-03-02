Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 83,970,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the January 30th total of 88,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 27.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on M. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.59.

Macy’s stock opened at $13.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of M. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

