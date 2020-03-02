Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,620 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.20% of Madison Square Garden worth $14,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,473,000 after buying an additional 80,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 24.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

Shares of MSG opened at $267.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Madison Square Garden Co has a one year low of $247.57 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.02 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.05.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSG. ValuEngine cut Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.67.

In other Madison Square Garden news, EVP Lawrence J. Burian sold 6,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.33, for a total value of $1,990,013.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total value of $1,620,319.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,745. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.