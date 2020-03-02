Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio Buys 55 Shares

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,628.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Philip Gerard D’ambrosio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Madison Square Garden alerts:

On Wednesday, February 19th, Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of Madison Square Garden stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total transaction of $31,443.00.

Shares of MSG traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $265.40. 308,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Madison Square Garden Co has a 12-month low of $247.57 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.69.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 122.2% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the third quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2,157.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.