Maecenas Hits Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $427.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maecenas has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.83 or 0.02850499 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00224208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00132758 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas.

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

