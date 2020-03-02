Magi (XMG) Price Reaches $0.0190

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded down 18.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Magi coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Magi has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Magi has a total market cap of $180,986.00 and $21.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Magi Coin Profile

XMG is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 9,518,227 coins. The official website for Magi is coinmagi.org. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Magi Coin Trading

Magi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

