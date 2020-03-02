Magna International Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Magna International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.02 EPS.

Get Magna International alerts:

TSE:MG opened at C$61.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.66. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$57.34 and a 52 week high of C$76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.929 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In other Magna International news, Director Donald James Walker sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.91, for a total transaction of C$1,093,906.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,229,675 shares in the company, valued at C$90,888,476.41. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 114,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.26, for a total value of C$8,531,899.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,057,643.75. Insiders sold 144,000 shares of company stock worth $10,681,146 in the last 90 days.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.