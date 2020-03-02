MaidSafeCoin (MAID) 24 Hour Volume Hits $239,213.00

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $42.25 million and approximately $239,213.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaidSafeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00001051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin was first traded on June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is maidsafe.net. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC.

