Maincoin (MNC) Price Tops $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, Mercatox and Livecoin. Maincoin has a market cap of $635,982.00 and approximately $2,346.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maincoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00053445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00482358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.46 or 0.06450627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00063846 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030127 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005626 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011361 BTC.

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,610,698 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

Maincoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

