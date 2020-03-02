Maker Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.47 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Maker token can currently be purchased for $573.17 or 0.06452103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinMex, Gate.io and Ethfinex. Maker has a total market cap of $565.82 million and $6.47 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00053323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00497052 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00064565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030115 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 987,175 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX, GOPAX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, BitMart, CoinMex, OKEx, Bancor Network, HitBTC, Kyber Network, DDEX, OasisDEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

