Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.48 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MNK. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mallinckrodt has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

Shares of NYSE MNK opened at $4.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Mallinckrodt has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $25.54.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $804.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 31.51% and a positive return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 20,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 31.7% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mallinckrodt by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

