Man Group (LON:EMG) Downgraded to “Equal weight” at Barclays

Man Group (LON:EMG) was downgraded by Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 165 ($2.17). Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s current price.

EMG has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Man Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Man Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 173 ($2.28) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Man Group in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Man Group from GBX 206 ($2.71) to GBX 192 ($2.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Man Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 180.56 ($2.38).

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 145.45 ($1.91) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 157.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 128.35 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33).

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

