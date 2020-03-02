Manitex International (MNTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect Manitex International to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTX opened at $5.67 on Monday. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $107.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74.

MNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Manitex International in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manitex International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Manitex International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

