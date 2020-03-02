MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for MannKind in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.46. MannKind has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $15.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 8.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

