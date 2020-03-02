Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,104 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

MPC stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.73. The stock had a trading volume of 11,881,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,863. The firm has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.03.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

