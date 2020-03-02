Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $1,673,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $1,729,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.73, for a total value of $1,787,300.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.92, for a total value of $1,839,200.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.45, for a total value of $1,904,500.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.40, for a total value of $1,894,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $1,891,700.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $1,881,100.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total value of $1,864,400.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $1,821,600.00.

CRM stock traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $176.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,758,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,706. The firm has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after acquiring an additional 339,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 227,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,130,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,159,663,000 after acquiring an additional 435,127 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.49.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

