Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $1,729,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $1,673,300.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.73, for a total transaction of $1,787,300.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.92, for a total transaction of $1,839,200.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $1,932,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.45, for a total transaction of $1,904,500.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.40, for a total transaction of $1,894,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total transaction of $1,891,700.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $1,881,100.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total transaction of $1,864,400.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,600.00.

CRM stock traded up $6.36 on Monday, hitting $176.76. 7,758,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,622,706. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The stock has a market cap of $151.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.19 and a 200-day moving average of $163.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Cross Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 221 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 197.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

