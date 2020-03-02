Marc Jeffrey Metrick Sells 30,313 Shares of Hudson’s Bay Co (TSE:HBC) Stock

Hudson’s Bay Co (TSE:HBC) Senior Officer Marc Jeffrey Metrick sold 30,313 shares of Hudson’s Bay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.93, for a total transaction of C$331,321.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,421.47.

HBC stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,505. Hudson’s Bay Co has a 12-month low of C$6.22 and a 12-month high of C$10.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Get Hudson's Bay alerts:

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.45) by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson’s Bay Co will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

HBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.30 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hudson’s Bay from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Hudson’s Bay

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson's Bay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson's Bay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.