Marianne Culver Acquires 36 Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Marianne Culver acquired 36 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,498 ($19.71) per share, with a total value of £539.28 ($709.39).

Marianne Culver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Marianne Culver acquired 32 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £520.64 ($684.87).

Shares of TPK traded down GBX 16.50 ($0.22) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00). The stock had a trading volume of 951,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. Travis Perkins plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,615.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,473.26. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.13.

TPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,715 ($22.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Travis Perkins to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) target price for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,623.55 ($21.36).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

