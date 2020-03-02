Mark Goldin Sells 5,000 Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) CTO Mark Goldin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSOD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,497. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.24 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

CSOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the third quarter worth approximately $21,507,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 407.3% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 293,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 235,943 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 338,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 232,472 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 682,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,949,000 after acquiring an additional 223,210 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,742,000 after acquiring an additional 217,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

