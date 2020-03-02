MARK.SPACE Market Capitalization Tops $410,758.00 (MRK)

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. During the last seven days, MARK.SPACE has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. MARK.SPACE has a total market cap of $410,758.00 and $2.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARK.SPACE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, COSS, IDEX and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000710 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 311.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000774 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Profile

MARK.SPACE (CRYPTO:MRK) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,986,157 tokens. The official message board for MARK.SPACE is medium.com/@markspace. The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio. MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space.

Buying and Selling MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, COSS, IDEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARK.SPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

