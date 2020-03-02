Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.11% of Markel worth $16,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

In other Markel news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.59, for a total transaction of $283,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,616,243.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,526. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,181.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $950.16 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,239.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,169.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 40.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,174.00.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.