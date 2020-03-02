Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Short Interest Update

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the January 30th total of 124,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,174.00.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.59, for a total transaction of $283,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,616,243.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $1,025,526 in the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,181.60 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,239.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,169.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel has a one year low of $950.16 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Markel will post 40.74 EPS for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.