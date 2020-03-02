Marriott International Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marriott International in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.27 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 162.43%.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAR. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

Shares of MAR opened at $124.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $114.46 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $6,803,442.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,503,911.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Marriott III sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $3,044,510.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,562 shares of company stock worth $16,543,861. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

