Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $136.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Get Marriott International alerts:

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.48. 264,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.29. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $114.46 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Marriott III sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $3,044,510.00. Insiders sold 114,562 shares of company stock worth $16,543,861 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Marriott International by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after acquiring an additional 82,413 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $672,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,777,000. 61.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.