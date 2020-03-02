Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Torray LLC

Torray LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for approximately 3.2% of Torray LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $18,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

NYSE:MMC traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,949,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,292. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $88.86 and a one year high of $119.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average is $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

