Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Short Interest Down 5.3% in February

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the January 30th total of 5,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

NYSE:MMC opened at $104.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

