Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 610 ($8.02).

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSLH. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 740 ($9.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Marshalls stock opened at GBX 732 ($9.63) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Marshalls has a fifty-two week low of GBX 525 ($6.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 876 ($11.52). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 808.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 751.03.

In other Marshalls news, insider Tim Pile sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.89), for a total transaction of £13,248 ($17,426.99). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 56 shares of company stock valued at $45,089.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

