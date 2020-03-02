MarteXcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10.00 (MXT)

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Over the last week, MarteXcoin has traded down 44.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MarteXcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex and CoinExchange. MarteXcoin has a total market capitalization of $13,024.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027400 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007566 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004210 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001101 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000641 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

MarteXcoin Profile

MarteXcoin (CRYPTO:MXT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 3,934,001 coins. MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org/forum. MarteXcoin’s official website is martexcoin.org.

Buying and Selling MarteXcoin

MarteXcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarteXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarteXcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MarteXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

