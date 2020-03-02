Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC

Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lessened its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,687,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,423 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up approximately 3.6% of Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC owned 2.70% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $471,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,633,000 after purchasing an additional 58,411 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 8,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 116,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,634,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLM. ValuEngine downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $292.00 to $288.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.50.

MLM stock opened at $229.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.49. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $281.82. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.