Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 12,111 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.63% of Miller Industries worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLR. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Miller Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,338,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,709,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Miller Industries by 253.8% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 114,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 82,171 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Miller Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $2,106,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 56,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MLR traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,320. The firm has a market cap of $338.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.06. Miller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

