Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 8,307 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

AZPN traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.03. 704,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,212. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.25 and a 1-year high of $142.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.53.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

