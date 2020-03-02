Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 8,497 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.59% of American Software worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in American Software by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Software by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,314,000 after purchasing an additional 51,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in American Software during the fourth quarter valued at $841,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMSWA shares. TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.30. 111,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,276. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.37. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $525.61 million, a P/E ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Software’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

In related news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $338,760.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President H Allan Dow sold 7,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $112,279.73. Following the transaction, the president now owns 63,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,889.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

