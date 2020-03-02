Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.09% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AJRD traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 593,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.75 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 24.42%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

